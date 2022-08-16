Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

The third Apec technical meeting cluster is now underway in Chiang Mai, a city around 700 kilometres north of Bangkok, involving close to 2,000 policymakers, officials and private-sector representatives from 21 economies.

The meeting cluster will culminate in a two-day plenary session of senior officials on 30–31 August, chaired by Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand and 2022 Chair of the Apec Senior Officials. This will be the last meeting of the year before Apec Senior Officials prepare for Leaders’ Week on 14–19 November.

The International Monetary Fund projects the world economy to decelerate to 3.4 per cent before slowing further to a 2.9 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) rate in 2023. The same scenario is expected in APEC, where a recent report projected the region’s economy to grow slower than expected at 2.5 per cent this year and 3.4 per cent next year.

“It is a particularly challenging time to be a policymaker. We need to keep our focus on building a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future because this is the key to future-proofing the region from crises,” said Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the Apec Secretariat.

“The intensified uncertainty brought about by recent events brings along the risk of distrust in globalization, multilateral institutions and in each other,” she said.

“While there’s no denying that disagreements have spilled into multilateral forums and are of significance, they should not keep Apec member economies from banding together to prevent something as existentially damning, as climate change, which will not be fixed, or even managed, by a world divided into distinct blocs.”