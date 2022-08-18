Space suit power issue forces early end to Russian space walk

Oleg Artemyev was nearly three hours into a six-hour spacewalk when voltage levels in his spacesuit's battery began to drop, prompting flight controllers in Moscow to order the cosmonaut's immediate return to the space station's airlock.

"Oleg, drop everything and go back," a flight controller urged Artemyev from mission control in Moscow, as heard on a live feed of space-to-ground audio. "Drop everything and start going back right away... Go back and connect to station power."

Artemyev returned to the airlock and connected his suit to the space station's power.

Russian flight controllers opted to terminate the spacewalk early once Denis Matveev, the other cosmonaut performing the spacewalk, positioned the robotic arm they had been upgrading back into its proper position.

Artemyev "was never in any danger," NASA spokesman Rob Navias said.