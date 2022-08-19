Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand
New Zealand police said on Thursday they were investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week.
Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen, and are not connected to the deaths.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua told reporters the two children were of primary school age and had been dead for some time. The suitcases had also been in storage for some time, he added, without providing details.
Details on how the children had died or whether there were any suspects were not immediately available or provided by police.
