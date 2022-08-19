Pakistan government lifts ban on import of luxury items

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that if the government had a limited amount of dollars and its foremost priority was to provide basic necessities to the country’s population, then its choice was very simple.

“Do we buy cars or grain with those dollars? Do we buy mobile phones or pulses? Do we buy oil and ghee or home appliances? Our choice becomes very simple.”

Therefore, the government had imposed a ban on the import of non-essential items, the minister said. “However, because it is a requirement of the international community that a ban is not imposed, we are removing it on all items.”

But at the same time, the government would be imposing heavy regulatory duties (RDs) on these items, he said, adding that as a result these items would not be imported as “finished goods”.

“We will try to impose thrice the existing RDs … the maximum amount of permissible RDs,” Ismail said. In some sectors, he said, the government’s RDs would be between 400-600 per cent because the country did not have foreign exchange to spend on items such as Mercedes cars.

“With my limited resources, I will prioritise flour, wheat, cotton and edible oil instead of iPhones and cars. We will remove the bans but impose prohibitive duties in the form of RDs, customs duties and sales tax so their import does not rise.”

In response to a question, the finance minister said the duties would be increased on completely built up (CBU) cars and appliances, imported meat and salmon and other luxury items. The government’s purpose was not to encourage the import of such items but to comply with the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions and other international agreements while limiting imports, he elaborated.