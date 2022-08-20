Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

In the next 12 months, around one-third of employees surveyed plan to ask for a raise and the same proportion say they are likely to ask for a promotion. One in five intend to switch to a new employer.

These results should be a wake-up call for companies across the region, many of whom have already been grappling with a skill and talent shortage for years.

Raymund Chao, PwC Asia Pacific and China Chairman, commented, “People play a significant part in shaping the long-term strategic success of businesses. As the world continues to be disrupted, employees across Asia Pacific are rethinking their lifestyles, and work is topping the list."

The dynamics of the workforce are changing at a rate not seen before, with demand for different ways of working continuing to evolve.

To address skills shortages, businesses need to invest in upskilling their people for the longer term that are mutually beneficial.

" Employees are also looking to their employers for more support in ethical decision-making and minimising their impact on the environment. By bringing the best of people and technology together, we can continue to build trust and deliver sustained outcomes,” Chao added.

Money matters, but so does meaning.

With employees more empowered than ever, simply offering more pay is not the answer. In the current tight labour market, some sectors are offering hiring premiums of 20-40%.

This is not sustainable. 68% of workers want to be rewarded fairly, but they also value other things. 64% want work that provides a sense of fulfilment and meaning, and 62% want to be able to bring their authentic selves to work.