Female suspect arrested at Atlanta airport after city centre shootings

The Atlanta Police Department said it was trying to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or shot at randomly.

Responding to a report of a shooting at around 1:45 PM (17.45 GMT), police found two people at an upscale condominium building near Colony Square, an office and shopping complex in Atlanta's Midtown area. One of them died while the other was taken to a hospital, police said.

While at the first location, officers received another call about a shooting less than a mile to the southeast at a high-rise office building, where police found the third victim.

That person also appeared to have been shot and later died at a hospital, police said.

Officers were investigating the connection between the two locations. Initial information indicated that a female suspect was responsible for both incidents, police said.