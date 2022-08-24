China's vendors turn to car boot sales in Beijing as Covid-hit economy stalls

Judging by the crowd size, such car boot fairs are making a huge comeback in China’s capital city and they are not letting up any time soon. What was once restricted in Beijing is now one of the most popular activities among residents to enjoy on a weekend and small business owners are cashing in on the demand.

Local Beijing native Cong Junshen, who used to run a club before it closed due to Covid-19, was staunchly supportive of car boot sales.

"I had a start-up business that failed. Some have been laid off because of the epidemic, and some are just unemployed. So I wish this can give people hope and opportunities to carry on, I wish to support them wholeheartedly," Cong told Reuters while sitting near his car boot, which has been converted to a cocktail booth.

Once considered as 'low-status', peddling wares on the street has made a comeback as people who lost their jobs or closed down their businesses seek new ways to make a living and work around China's relentless anti-Covid policies. These so-called car boot sales were now the epitome of casual employment within an informal economy as the Beijing municipal government relaxed restrictions.

"It has brought a lot of good things. Firstly, I think the popularity of the night market economy does reflect how well the general economy is doing. People are more willing to come outdoors and go shopping, which I think is a good sign. Secondly, in regards to the income, to be honest, I don't really earn much from selling trinkets like these. If I depend solely on selling these as a source of income, it may not be very realistic. Nevertheless, I can make a lot of very interesting friends here," jewellery designer Scarlet Wang said.