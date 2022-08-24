India's first home-made aircraft carrier marks naval milestone

The Indigenous Navy Ship INS Vikrant will be brought into service on September 2, over two decades after work on its design began.

"Vikrant is indeed historic for it gives us the ability as a country to join a few select nations who are able to design and construct aircraft carriers," said Hampiholi on the deck of the 262 metres-long ship.

It is the largest ever ship built in India, weighing 45,000 tonnes and able to hold 1,500 personnel.

"The amount of steel that has been used in the ship is enough to perhaps make four Eiffel towers," said Hampiholi.

He added that the ship’s cabling is around 2,400km long - roughly the distance from Kochi to Delhi.

Once commissioned the carrier will carry out a variety of roles including providing humanitarian aid and assisting in disaster relief operations as well as its military capacities.