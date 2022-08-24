Research Integrating Economy, Environment and Society Wins Apec Science Prize

Jingzheng Ren was selected by consensus as the Apec region’s top young science researcher this year. Through his research, he unfolded new methods to promote integrated development of the economy, environment and society, including through bio-circular-green practice.

He has been published in more than 200 publications and, in November 2020, was ranked in the top two per cent of scientists in The Stanford List under the field of energy. Some of his research has proven to be helpful to enhance understanding of waste-to-energy conversion, technology for sustainable food production and industrial activities, as well as carbon-neutral tourism.

“The transition to a more sustainable practice for our industries in the region is complex and costly, but very much critical,” said Ren, who was nominated by Hong Kong, China and is an associate professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

“My research aims to improve the understanding of this transition by developing innovative industrial processes to achieve sustainability-oriented decision-making and optimization,” he added. “This can help the decision-makers to make informed decisions in achieving sustainable industrial systems by considering various objectives, dimensions, scales and multiple stakeholders.”

Ren was selected from a group of 13 finalists, each nominated by Apec member economies under Thailand’s 2022 ASPIRE theme, “Innovation to Achieve Environmental, Economic, and Social Goals.” All nominees were considered based on their dedication to excellence in scientific research and collaboration with other Apec economies.