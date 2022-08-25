Biden student loan forgiveness impacts millions, raises inflation question

Cancelling the debt will free up hundreds of billions of dollars for new consumer spending that could be aimed at homebuying, according to economists who said this would add a new wrinkle to the country's inflation fight.

"By resuming student loan payments at the same time as we provide targeted relief, we're taking an economically responsible course. As a consequence, about 50 billion dollars a year will start coming back into the Treasury because of the resumption of debt. Independent experts agree that these actions taken together will provide real benefits for families without meaningful effect on inflation," Biden said as he announced the measures at the White House.

Many Democrats had pushed for Biden to forgive as much as $50,000 per borrower but cheered his action.

Republicans, seeking to regain control of Congress in November, oppose the move, arguing it is unfair because it will disproportionately help people earning higher incomes.

U.S. consumers carry a massive $1.75 trillion in student loan debt, most of it held by the federal government, the result of university tuition fees substantially higher than in most other rich countries.

Biden's administration will extend a Covid-19 pandemic-linked pause on student loan repayment to the end of the year while forgiving $10,000 in student debt for borrowers whose income falls below $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for a married couple, the White House said. The forgiveness could impact 8 million borrowers automatically, the Department of Education said, while others would need to apply for forgiveness.