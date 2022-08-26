Energy costs alarm Britons needing at-home kidney care

She uses the machine five days a week to pump clean blood around her body, replacing the work her kidneys would normally do.

Speaking in a purpose-built cabin in the garden of her home in southeast England, 59-year-old Dawn told Reuters that her condition would be fatal without intensive use of the machine.

White, who has renal failure, is one of 5,000 people who dialyse at home, out of 30,000 people on dialysis around the country, according to the patient advocacy group Kidney Care UK.

Britain will raise its energy price cap on Friday (August 26), meaning average annual bills for gas and electricity will jump markedly from October, with further hikes set for January and April.

The government has promised action to help those facing the predicament, saying on Monday that about 6 million disabled people in Britain would receive a one-off 150 pound Cost of Living payment next month on top of other financial help with rising energy bills.

For Dawn and Paul, her husband of 36 years, there is fear about what the next few months will bring.

If the couple cannot keep up with the higher charges, Dawn will have to receive treatment at the local hospital, which only has the capacity to treat her for 12 hours a week.

She said that would leave her feeling less well, reduce her independence and potentially make her less viable for a potentially life-changing transplant should her condition deteriorate.

Dawn estimates the machine already costs 200 pounds to run per month at current prices, and electricity bills are only set to go up.