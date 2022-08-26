Australian police seize record $1.1 billion of crystal meth
Australian police said on Friday it had seized some A$1.6 billion ($1.1 billion) worth of crystal meth, also known as 'ice', concealed within marble stones in several sea freight containers, in what it said was the biggest ever haul of the drug in the country.
More than 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs) of methylamphetamine were found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said in a statement. Just over 1,000 kg of methylamphetamine were found in the latest seizure, police said on Friday after about 750 kg of ice were confiscated last week.
"The capability that this syndicate has demonstrated to us, in terms of volume and size is enormous. These figures are staggering," NSW Detective Chief Superintendent John Watson said during a media briefing.
All shipments originated in the Middle East region with the consignment details of both drug seizures identical, Watson said. No charges have been made in relation to the latest seizure but police arrested three men over the drugs found last week.