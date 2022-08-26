Australian police seize record $1.1 billion of crystal meth

More than 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs) of methylamphetamine were found in containers arriving in Sydney port over recent weeks hidden in marble stone slabs, New South Wales (NSW) state police said in a statement. Just over 1,000 kg of methylamphetamine were found in the latest seizure, police said on Friday after about 750 kg of ice were confiscated last week.

"The capability that this syndicate has demonstrated to us, in terms of volume and size is enormous. These figures are staggering," NSW Detective Chief Superintendent John Watson said during a media briefing.