Nasa says moon mission is test for Mars exploration.

Nasa aims to take a giant leap in its renewed lunar ambitions with the debut launch set for next Monday (August 29) in Florida of its next-generation mega-rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule it is designed to carry.

The SLS-Orion spacecraft is due for blastoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, sending the uncrewed capsule around the Moon and back to Earth on a six-week test flight called Artemis I.

The Nasa team preparing for the historic launch said on Saturday they are prepared and focused.

Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said her team will conduct final checks and providing there are "favourable" results, she plans a lift-off at 0833ET/1233GMT on Monday.

The journey is intended to put the SLS vehicle, considered the world's most complex and powerful rocketship, through a rigorous stress test of its systems during an actual flight before it is deemed ready to carry astronauts.

The SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system Nasa has built since the Saturn V rockets flown during its Apollo moon program of the 1960s and 1970s.

More than a decade in development with years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the SLS-Orion spacecraft so far has cost Nasa at least $37 billion, including design, construction, testing and ground facilities.

Nasa's Artemis program, named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, aims to return astronauts to the moon as early as 2025 and establish a long-term lunar colony as a steppingstone to even-more-ambitious future voyages sending people to Mars.

If successful, Artemis I would pave the way for the first crewed SLS-Orion mission, an out-and-back flight around the moon designated Artemis II, as early as 2024, followed a year or more later by an Artemis III trip to the lunar surface.