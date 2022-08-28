Falconers ignite the expectations of the Largest Falcon Auction

The event has already attracted global attention from local and international falconers ahead of the launch of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club in conjunction with the exhibition's activities, especially with record numbers recorded in the first edition of the international auction.

The world's most expensive falcon "Gyr Qarmousha" (Falco Rusticolus) was sold for 1.75 million SAR ($466,000), which was owned by the American falcon breeding center, Pacific Northwest Falcons, widely regarded as one of the best falcon farms in the world.

Saudi Arabia prides itself on its position as a global destination for heritage tourism in the field of falconry, as well as in the field of preserving the cultural and civilizational heritage of the region.

The event is expected to record a 30% increase in the number of participants and will take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on August 25th featuring falcon breeding centres from around the world, including the United States, France, Spain, Poland, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

In addition to their world-class falcons, Gulf and Saudi Arabian companies will showcase their various products through the exhibition's 25 pavilions.

Saudi Arabia has succeeded in integrating the financial transactions services for the products of the exhibition within the electronic payments program, where all purchases of weapons, ammunition and accessories are made only through the electronic platform of the Saudi Falcons Club, where the value of commercial transactions during the exhibition is expected to increase by 25% compared to last year's figures.