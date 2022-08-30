Nasa says Friday launch for Artemis 'is definitely in play'

Senior Nasa officials declined to set a precise time frame for retrying a launch of the mission, dubbed Artemis I. But at a news briefing hours after the aborted countdown, they said a second launch attempt was still possible as early as Friday, depending on the outcome of further data review.

If engineers can resolve the issue on the launch pad in the next 48 to 72 hours, "Friday is definitely in play," Michael Sarafin, Nasa's Artemis mission manager told reporters.

The mission calls for a six-week, uncrewed test flight of the Orion capsule around the moon and back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific.

The planned journey will mark the kickoff of Nasa's highly vaunted moon-to-Mars Artemis program, the successor to the Apollo lunar missions of the 1960s and '70s.