Strengthening Women’s Health Policies for a more Inclusive Economy

In the afternoon we held a dialogue called “Promoting Sustainable Economic Advancement for Women by Addressing Policy Barriers to Prevention, Control, and Elimination of HPV and Cervical Cancer.”



Its moderators—Dr Edward Trimble, a senior advisor at the United States National Cancer Institute, and Dr Suleeporn Sangrajrang, who is Deputy Director of Health System Development at the Thailand National Cancer Institute—convened stakeholders from different sectors and economies to exchange best practices and support policy decision-making to address barriers to cervical cancer prevention, treatment and care.



Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide. An estimated 340,000 died of it in in 2020, 35 per cent of which were in Apec economies.



It is a problem well suited for the Apec forum—which has a diverse range of economies as members—as cervical cancer is nearly twice as prevalent in low- and middle-income economies, with mortality rates ranking three times as high. Apec has been promoting an HPV and cervical cancer prevention and care continuum since 2013 and has since put together a Roadmap to Promote Sustainable Economic Advancement for Women Through Cervical Cancer Prevention & Control, first endorsed by Apec in 2017 and again in 2021.



Cervical cancer is unique in that it is only cancer that can be eliminated from a population. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in decreasing rates of HPV vaccination, screening and treatment leading to more women presenting with late-stage cervical cancer, treatment for which is more invasive and less effective. While this hindrance in progress is unfortunate, it is also an opportunity to redouble efforts. As economies recover from the pandemic, systems and countermeasures that were designed to respond to the pandemic, including innovations in medical technologies, strengthening of population-based registries, and availability of education and access programs, can be applied to the HPV and cervical cancer prevention and control continuum.



As in the case of family planning, cervical cancer has an impact on the participation of women in the workforce. Both are issues of health, gender equality, as well as economy. It has been long established that it would be beneficial for everyone if women are more empowered to participate more in the economy.



Health ministers meet here in Bangkok last week as well—their first physical meeting since the pandemic. Given the outcomes of the meeting, we can expect their support for our commitment to increasing equity and addressing health barriers specific to women in the workforce and in business, as well as other initiatives to ensure the region’s health, safety and prosperity as we reconnect and recover.



Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee is the chair of the APEC Health Working Group.