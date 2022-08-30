Modified grass offers possible solution to global CO² problem

How does it work?

Carbon-Alert plants so-called Juncao grass in Colombia. This plant, also called giant grass, comes from the African tropics and was modified in China.

It grows very quickly under warm conditions, up to 5 metres in 2 months.

More importantly, it absorbs an extreme amount of CO², as discovered by Chinese researcher Lei Xuejun, director of the Carbon Cycle Research Centre at the Central South University of Forestry & Technology in Hunan.

Carbon-Alert wants to partially liquefy the plant and inject it under the groundwater. As a result, all the CO² the plant takes from the air disappears into the soil.

This is an accelerated form of peat formation, as the Earth has purportedly been doing for 200 million years.

Tropical innovation

Carbon-Alert is kicking off its project with 4000 hectares of land in Colombia.

There is an important reason for this: the giant grass requires night temperatures of at least 20 degrees. This represents a huge opportunity for innovation in tropical regions. Trees were to be planted on the site, which in the long run would store about 0.5 to 1 ton of root carbon in the soil.

However, the giant grass absorbs about 200 to 300 times more CO², according to research by Lei Xuejun. Moreover, the plant does not bear seeds and is therefore not invasive.

What does it produce?

Carbon-Alert calculated that 1 million km² of grass offsets all CO² emissions worldwide. 'An area the size of half of Europe', explains initiator Jacobus van Merksteijn. 'A huge area, but also a natural alternative for all the solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars in the world.