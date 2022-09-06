Japanese man earns a living by being rented to "do nothing"

As his nickname goes, Morimoto provides a very unusual rental service to his clients in Tokyo, hiring himself out in order to, in his own words, do nothing.

"I am the 'Rental-Do-Nothing-Man'. I provide a service where I can be rented to do nothing. This 'Do-Nothing-Man' is me and I rent myself out. I go to places where I am asked to, and I do nothing there," he told Reuters.

While such rental services are not unheard of in Japan - there are agencies where one can rent actors to be your friend or even an entire family - Morimoto's differentiating factor lies in his "effort-free" approach, while not playing any specific role.

"What I mean by doing nothing is, I eat and drink (with my clients), and I answer their simple questions with simple answers," Morimoto clarified.

Since starting his business on a Twitter page in 2018 to offer his service, Morimoto claimed he has been hired over 4,000 times to do nothing more than to mostly dine with clients, attend events, and sometimes provide a listening ear. Morimoto now boasts nearly a quarter of a million followers on Twitter and approximately a quarter of his clients are repeat customers, including a woman who has hired him 270 times.

For the price of 10,000 yen ($71.20) per booking, Morimoto will offer his companionship. He won't start a conversation, but will offer simple responses if asked, he said. On top of his fee, he also charges for transport and clients will pay for his food if the assignment is during meal times.

Despite what sounds like a niche service, Morimoto is in high demand and can sometimes schedule up to three assignments a day.