Yoga – for harmony and healing...

for me to consult a doctor, as, in general, I am a believer in the body’s ability to heal itself, but it did rob me of a good night’s sleep. At that time, I turned to yoga. The yoga teacher taught me a few simple asanas (or postures); the lower back pain diminished gradually and, over time, disappeared completely.

My interest in yoga was rejuvenated seven years ago. Since last year, when the Covid 19 pandemic crisis began, the whole world has been on a quest for better health. In urban settings, there is a growing recognition of the need to maintain physical and mental health in the confines of one’s tiny home, often in isolation.

At such a moment, the 7th International Day of Yoga, to be celebrated on 21 June, 2021 is a timely reminder that this ancient tradition from India, perfected by yogis or sages several thousand years ago, has much to offer.

What is Yoga ? In Sanskrit, the word means “union”. Union of the mind and the body, thought and action, achievemen and self-control. In 2014, during his address to the UN General Assembly, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that yoga signifies harmony between humanity and nature and is a holistic approach to health and well-being. Yoga, he said, is not just about physical exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. The practice of yoga can lead to a transformative lifestyle which in turn can contribute towards a better environment. Based on the Indian initiative, the United Nations adopted a consensus resolution declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been observed every year with enthusiasm all over the world including in Thailand.