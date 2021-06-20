Survey shows public keeping a close eye on Covid

The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, said on Saturday that the survey was conducted on 25,265 samples nationwide.

The survey showed 94.8 per cent of respondents were paying attention to wearing face mask, followed by washing hands with soap or alcohol gel (88.8 per cent), eating (87.9 per cent) and keeping social distance (83 per cent).

"The respondents also avoid gatherings and travelling across provinces," he said.