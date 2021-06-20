Survey shows public keeping a close eye on Covid

The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, said on Saturday that the survey was conducted on 25,265 samples nationwide.
The survey showed 94.8 per cent of respondents were paying attention to wearing face mask, followed by washing hands with soap or alcohol gel (88.8 per cent), eating (87.9 per cent) and keeping social distance (83 per cent).
"The respondents also avoid gatherings and travelling across provinces," he said.
Meanwhile Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary, said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand as of June 18 was 7,483,083, of which 5,434,119 people were given their first shot and 2,048,964 people were given their second shot.
He added that 65 to 75 per cent of people want to receive their Covid-19 jab, citing the survey from May 16 to 31.
"Therefore, we would like to invite people to receive their Covid-19 jab in order to create herd immunity," he said.
He advised vaccinated people to undergo measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 because they still have a chance to be infected with the virus.
The government undertook mass vaccination as a national agenda in a bid to reduce the number of Covid-19 patients and deaths, create herd immunity, revive the economy and stimulate tourism.
The government aims to procure over 100 million Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate the majority of citizens within this year.
Published : June 20, 2021
By : The Nation
