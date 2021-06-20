Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Survey shows public keeping a close eye on Covid

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Survey shows public keeping a close...

More than 85 per cent of Thai people are on high guard against Covid-19, according to the Public Health Ministry survey from May 16 to 31.

The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support, Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, said on Saturday that the survey was conducted on 25,265 samples nationwide.

The survey showed 94.8 per cent of respondents were paying attention to wearing face mask, followed by washing hands with soap or alcohol gel (88.8 per cent), eating (87.9 per cent) and keeping social distance (83 per cent).

"The respondents also avoid gatherings and travelling across provinces," he said.

Meanwhile Dr Kiattiphum Wongrachit, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary, said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand as of June 18 was 7,483,083, of which 5,434,119 people were given their first shot and 2,048,964 people were given their second shot.

He added that 65 to 75 per cent of people want to receive their Covid-19 jab, citing the survey from May 16 to 31.

"Therefore, we would like to invite people to receive their Covid-19 jab in order to create herd immunity," he said.

He advised vaccinated people to undergo measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 because they still have a chance to be infected with the virus.

The government undertook mass vaccination as a national agenda in a bid to reduce the number of Covid-19 patients and deaths, create herd immunity, revive the economy and stimulate tourism.

The government aims to procure over 100 million Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate the majority of citizens within this year.

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in athletes village

Published : July 17, 2021

Messi close to agreeing new Barcelona deal: reports

Published : July 16, 2021

A Steam portable device promises your entire PC gaming library in a handheld

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.