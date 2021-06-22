Netherlands win Group C with 3-0 win over North Macedonia in Euro 2020

Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0 at Euro 2020

North Macedonia started highly motivated into the encounter and thought they got rewarded in the 9th minute, but Ivan Trickovski's goal was flagged offside.

The Dutchman haven't clicked to gear whereas North Macedonia kept it going and rattled the woodwork with 22 minutes gone when Aleksandar Trajkovski unleashed a hammer from the edge of the box.

Despite a lot of action in front of the host's goal, the opener was scored at the other end of the pitch as Memphis Depay finished off a counterattack via Donyell Malen in the 24th minute.

Denzel Dumfries should have doubled the advantage at the half hour mark, but the PSV Einhoven player wasn't able to overcome onrushing North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.