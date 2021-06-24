Latest Fast & Furious film takes you where youd expect: Beyond the laws of physics and logic

So says Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) in one of several self-referential winks in "F9: The Fast Saga." Fans of the action franchise, about a ragtag team of hijackers turned good guys with amazing driving and bullet-dodging skills, will recognize the reference: The laws of physics are flouted with metronomic regularity in the "Fast & Furious" movies, which audiences now expect to be progressively more outlandish as they try to one-up each other. In "F9," that desperation involves sending one of the crew's famously tricked-out cars literally into space - as well as playing fast and loose with on- and off-screen deaths.

In other words, the rules don't apply in "F9," which reunites Vin Diesel's velvet-voiced alpha male Dom Toretto with his loyal crew. After a mysterious message arrives from their leader Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), Tej, Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) convince Dom and his new wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) to leave their idyllic country cabin-cum-armamentarium to embark on a mission to ... um, go to a place to pick up a dingus that leads them on yet another mission to foil someone else's mission to get the dingus back. And then get another dingus that will, as one character puts it, "reboot the world order."

After the year we've just had, that might not sound like the worst thing. But in "F9" the all-powerful geodesic thingamajig is being chased by the evil Cipher (Charlize Theron), as well as a snotty plutocrat with an indeterminate accent (Thue Ersted Rasmussen) and Jakob (John Cena), a square-jawed henchman who turns out to be Dom's no-goodnik of a little brother.