Tour de France official says woman who caused huge crash will be sued

A woman holding a large sign bearing the words "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!" (German terms of endearment for grandparents) clipped Germany's Tony Martin, who lost his balance and set off a chain reaction that sent cyclists sprawling across the pavement as she stepped in front of the peloton to display the sign for TV cameras. Several spectators and cyclists were injured in the first crash.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," Pierre-Yves Thouault, the tour's deputy director, told Agence France-Presse. "We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

However, the woman, who fled the scene, had not immediately been found, according to Ouest France (via France 24).

Julian Alaphilippe won the stage with blood dripping from a scraped knee. "I hope everyone is OK," Alaphilippe said (via Reuters) after the 122.9-mile stage from Brest and to Landerneau, France. "I'm calling on the fans to be careful."