Belgium overcome defending champions Portugal 1-0 into the Euro quarterfinals.

But some injuries that happened in the match have cast some shadow on Belgium's victory as playmaker Kevin De Bruyne limped off early in the second half because of an injury after being tackled from behind by Portuguese Joao Phlhinha. The Red Devils suffered another injury in the closing period as Real Madrid star Eden Hazard was replaced by Yannick Carrasco after straining the hamstring.

"Looking at that second half, we are lucky to win," Belgium defender Thomas Vermaelen said. "Portugal made it really hard for us. We had to really stay focused. It has cost us a lot of energy, but we have some time to recover and now we are looking forward to the game against Italy."

Fernando Santos' team pushed hard in the second half as Ruben Dias' header was punched away by Thibaut Courtois and Raphael Guerreiro's attempt hit the post.

The titleholders enjoyed 56 percent ball possession and made 24 attempts, four times than their rivals, but lacked some efficiency and accuracy, also some luck to earn them a victory.

"I think it's an unfair result but they scored and we didn't," said Santos. "We came back and thought we could turn it around. My players tried their best but the ball wouldn't go in, that's football."

"We're very disappointed, we thought we could win this tournament again after 2016. Some of my boys are crying in the changing room. All of Portugal should be proud of what they did today."