Japan strengthens virus measures for Olympic athletes

The move is aimed at strengthening measures against the highly contagious delta variant, first detected in India, ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"The organizing committee of the Games will work together with the coronavirus countermeasures managers of each national team," Kato said.

In addition, the government from July 1 will strengthen border control measures for people returning from countries where the beta variant, first detected in South Africa, and the gamma variant, first observed in Brazil, are prevalent.