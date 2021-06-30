Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Japan strengthens virus measures for Olympic athletes

TOKYO - Athletes coming from countries where the delta variant of the coronavirus is prevalent will be required to take virus tests daily for seven days prior to their departure for the Tokyo Games, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced at a press conference on Monday.

The move is aimed at strengthening measures against the highly contagious delta variant, first detected in India, ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"The organizing committee of the Games will work together with the coronavirus countermeasures managers of each national team," Kato said.

In addition, the government from July 1 will strengthen border control measures for people returning from countries where the beta variant, first detected in South Africa, and the gamma variant, first observed in Brazil, are prevalent.

People returning from countries where these variants are prevalent are currently required to wait at designated facilities for three days after entering Japan.

After the revision, the beta and gamma variants will be designated as "variants of particular concern" along with the delta variant, and returnees will be asked to wait for three to 10 days.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Japan News

