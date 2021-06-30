Ukraines extra time winner knocked out Sweden in Euro 2020 last 16

A last-gasp extra time winner from Artem Dovbyk helps Ukraine win 2-1 over Sweden to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

The Ukrainians started cautiously into the match and let Sweden to pass the ball around.

Despite dominating possession Sweden wasn't able to pose a lot of threat to Ukraine's rock-solid defence hence only Alexander Isak came close with a long-range effort in the 20th minute.

Andriy Shevchenko's side showed no mercy and clinically opened the scoring seven minutes later when Andrey Yarmolenko's shot with the outside of the boot allowed Oleksandr Zinchenko to break the deadlock against the flow of the game.

The Swedes remained unimpressed and responded well as Ukraine goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushcan had to stretch to defuse Sabastian Larsson's dangerous set piece moments later.

Sweden continued offensively minded and got rewarded with the equalizer just before the break as Emil Forsberg had enough time and space to drill the ball from 23 meters past Bushcan into the bottom right corner.