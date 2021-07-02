Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Queries about access to mRNA jabs as cases soar in Thailand

As many as 60,095 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Thailand over the past two weeks, a report from the Department of Disease Control said on Friday.

With cases soaring at this rate, experts believe the country may be hit by a fourth wave soon if the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, becomes more prevalent.

The unprecedented increase in daily numbers has also sparked questions as to when mRNA vaccines that can deal with the different variants, like Moderna, will arrive in Thailand.

Meanwhile, public health agencies are trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible in a bid to contain the spread and build herd immunity.

Queries about access to mRNA jabs as cases soar in Thailand

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

