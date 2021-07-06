Gourmet Market Presents “Taste of America” with Delicious American Food Imports

Gourmet Market, in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok presents the “Taste of America” to highlight a variety of imported American food from July 1-14, 2021, at Gourmet Market at Emporium, EmQuartier and Paragon Department Store, as well as www.gourmetmarketthailand.com from 1-28 July 2021.
To emphasize its role as a world-class gourmet destination for Thai and international customers, Gourmet Market has selected the best food products and ingredients from the United States. First, beef and seafood products, with James Madison U.S. Prime Beef Striploin black angus beef from cattle raised on grains at certified farms, resulting in beautiful marbling, tender meat, and uniquely rich flavors. Alaska King Crab, one of the world’s famous crabs due to its large size and unique texture and taste, which is truly worth the price, is reddish brown or dark brown, but when cooked, turns red. There is a lot of dense, tender, sweet, and succulent meat packed with nutrients and low in fat. Maine Lobster, one of the lobsters from the Atlantic Ocean, can weigh up to 20 kilograms when fully grown. The meat is sweet and dense.
Cheese lovers rejoice with Point Reyes Original Blue Cheese, the original and only blue cheese from California with its own unique rich taste and mild scent. The cheese has been aged for 3.5 months that gives it its crumbling texture. The cheese has received many awards and is common as table cheese, on cheese boards, in salads, burgers, pasta, risotto, mash potato, or paired with red wine or malt beer. Sierra Nevada Organic Jalapeno is recognized as the best cheese. It is produced meticulously by hand in small batches using organic milk from grass-fed cows with no genetically modified ingredients. The cheese is mild and fragrant. Fiscalini Old World Aged Cheddar is a hard cheese with rich aroma of peanut butter and smokiness from 14 months of aging. It received best cheese awards in Europe and the United States. Cascade Cream Cheese is made from 100% Californian milk. The grain-fed cows are raised in a pleasant environment. As such, the cream cheese is silky, rich, light, and slightly tangy.
There are many great ingredients for those who like to cook American food. Kraft Barbecue Sauce Original is rich, suitable for marinating meat, dousing over ribs, or dipping steak or fried food. Herr’s Creamy Guacamole Dip Sauce is best paired with fried potatoes, steak, or salad. Kraft Mayonnaise is made from high quality eggs and ingredients, resulting in rich flavors for pairing with favorite dishes, salads, or sandwiches.
There are fruits from popular brands, such as Washington Apple’s red delicious and its perfect blend of sweet and tart flavors, and Northwest Cherry that is sweet and slightly tart. Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original Almond Milk is the best-selling unsweetened almond milk product in Thailand and the United States. It is made from Californian almonds and is healthy, low in calories, packed with calcium and vitamin A, cholesterol-free, soybean-free, cow milk-free, and non-GMO. Rockview Pasteurized Milk is made from 100% premium cow milk from cattle raised without hormones. The milk is delicious, rich, fragrant and packed with nutrients. Other products include Lamb Weston Crinkle Cut Potato, Blue Diamond Natural Toasted Almonds, Sunkist Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios, Hershey’s Nuggets Creamy Strawberry, ABC CHEEZE BALL, Kellogg’s Dark Chocolate Granola, and more.
To enhance the dining experience, Gourmet Market offers chef service counter “You Hunt We Cook” for customers who wish to savor delicious American food and ingredients. Simply select food and ingredients and the chef will create an exclusive dish on the spot.
Experience American flavors at “Taste of America” from July 1-14, 2021, at Gourmet Market at Emporium, EmQuartier and Paragon Department Store, and online at www.gourmetmarketthailand.com and call to order from July 1-28, 2021. For more information on exclusive activities, visit www.facebook.com/GourmetMarketThailand , Tel. 0-2690-1000
Published : July 06, 2021
