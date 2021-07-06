Gourmet Market Presents “Taste of America” with Delicious American Food Imports

Gourmet Market, in collaboration with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok presents the “Taste of America” to highlight a variety of imported American food from July 1-14, 2021, at Gourmet Market at Emporium, EmQuartier and Paragon Department Store, as well as www.gourmetmarketthailand.com from 1-28 July 2021.

To emphasize its role as a world-class gourmet destination for Thai and international customers, Gourmet Market has selected the best food products and ingredients from the United States. First, beef and seafood products, with James Madison U.S. Prime Beef Striploin black angus beef from cattle raised on grains at certified farms, resulting in beautiful marbling, tender meat, and uniquely rich flavors. Alaska King Crab, one of the world’s famous crabs due to its large size and unique texture and taste, which is truly worth the price, is reddish brown or dark brown, but when cooked, turns red. There is a lot of dense, tender, sweet, and succulent meat packed with nutrients and low in fat. Maine Lobster, one of the lobsters from the Atlantic Ocean, can weigh up to 20 kilograms when fully grown. The meat is sweet and dense.