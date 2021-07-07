Is the new Nintendo Switch OLED model right for you?

The form factor and docking station, unique to the hybrid console, are also getting some mild updates. The dock will now include an Ethernet port, while the console and screen itself will sport an improved and far more stable kickstand for tabletop play. And instead of 32 gigabytes of internal memory included, you'll be getting 64 GB.

Outside of these modest adjustments, the OLED version is basically the same system as the original Nintendo Switch. So who is this for? And is it for you?

- For standard Switch model owners

The Nintedo Switch OLED probably isn't for you. If you've followed gaming conversations across popular sites online, you may have heard rumors and excitement about more powerful Switch hardware, dubbed by fans as either a "Switch Pro" or "Super Nintendo Switch." Both of these concepts still live in the realm of daydreams and wishful thinking. This new Switch OLED model will likely not offer any meaningful improvements to your play experience.

There are some exceptions. Do you play mostly in handheld mode? Is the screen feeling a bit dim, or do you wish the mobile screen had thinner bezels? The OLED displays should achieve much better black levels than the standard Switch model, which uses an LCD panel.

The OLED model will also come with two features that should have been included with the Switch back in 2017: a stable, wide kickstand and a built-in Ethernet port. Until now, every Switch console could only connect to the internet wirelessly. You'd need to buy an Ethernet adapter to hard wire it in, which typically cost about $30.

The lack of certain features is sure to disappoint some. It's baffling and silly that the Switch still doesn't have built-in Bluetooth support. And while it's nice that the OLED device has an increased internal memory storage of 64 GB compared to the original 32 GB, it's still relatively small. Smartphones often offer more.

An OLED screen may be new for Nintendo, but it's old news in the consumer tech world. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, has been the standard screen for Apple since the iPhone X in 2017. OLED panels have become a standard display option in recent years thanks to decreasing costs, and it's obvious Nintendo is taking advantage of the reduced prices now. But I can only imagine owners of a regular Switch wanting this if they really value a better screen experience in handheld mode.