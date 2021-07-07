Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

How one teacher’s passion saves remote Trang school from closure

Schools in remote areas of Thailand usually have few students and even fewer teachers. And often, when the number of staff and students is low, the Education Ministry closes these schools.

One such school facing closure was Ban Khuan Thani School in Trang’s Kantang district, but teachers fought hard against the order and won.

Among the teachers who fought to keep the school running is Pathomchai Woratanti, 26, whose style and passion for teaching has upped the number of students from 21 to 80. Here we peek in on one of his classes to witness the magic.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

