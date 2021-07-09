Golf ace Jazz hopes to make waves at Tokyo Olympics

"I used to follow athletics and swimming and there was no golf [in the Olympics] back then," said Jazz, who is now a six-time winner in Asia. "I used to watch Phelps dominate the pool, so it was a thing. The Olympics is the biggest stage for sports and it's a huge priority for me.

"I don't like to day-dream and I don't say things like I want to win the Masters one day or The Open. I won't day-dream except for the OIympics. The Olympics is different and I would often think what if I can win an Olympic medal. It's so weird. I think it is the ultimate for sports."

After others of his age outgrew and outpaced him in the pool, Jazz tried football but gave that up too after getting kicked and outmuscled. Golf came next when his father, a Thai judge, encouraged him to hit balls when he was eight. Bitten by the bug, Jazz became a golf prodigy and emerged as the youngest player at age 14 to make the halfway cut at an Asian Tour event in 2010. A day before he turned 15, he joined the professional ranks.

It was not a quick ascent though, as Jazz took a few years to adjust to life in the professional ranks. In 2016, he decided to spend a few months in a Buddhist monastery where he learned to become a monk – a ritual common amongst young Thais as a mark of respect to their parents. In February of 2017, he won the Bangladesh Open, crediting his first Asian Tour victory to his time in the monastery for the success.