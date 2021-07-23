Tokyo Olympics fires ceremony director over 1998 Holocaust Joke

The scandal is the latest blow in the run-up to the games, which are taking place under unprecedented circumstances, mostly without spectators and against the wishes of much of the Japanese public as virus cases rise in the capital.

"We have discovered that Kentaro Kobayashi in the past made fun of a painful part of history, so he has today been removed from his post," Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters Thursday. "We apologize deeply for the trouble and worry caused."

A video shared on social media showed Kobayashi, when he was working as a comedian years ago, joking about the Holocaust as part of a skit. The Mainichi newspaper said the video dated to 1998. The Simon Wiesenthal Center issued a statement condemning his remarks as "malicious."

"Any association of this person to the Tokyo Olympics would insult the memory of six million Jews," it cited the center's Associate Dean, Rabbi Abraham Cooper as saying.

Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu also condemned Kobayashi's comments, calling them "deeply offensive and unacceptable," in a statement. "Such remarks also go completely against the value of unity that the Olympic and Paralympic Games strive for, and against our goal of realizing a society where everyone can live in harmony."