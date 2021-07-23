Thais urged to cheer national Olympic team – albeit virtually

Boon Rawd Brewery, the producer of Singha beer, is calling on Thais to cheer Thailand’s national team competing in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Chutinant Bhirombhakdi, the company’s CEO who is also president of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, said every athlete needs a cheering audience.
“The national team has trained very hard for the Games and to win medals for Thailand. So, our cheers are very important for them, especially when the competition is being held without a live audience due to Covid-19,” he said.
Boon Rawd Brewery supports several sports associations in Thailand, including the Professional Golf Association, Taekwondo Association and Banthongyord Badminton School.
The Tokyo Olympics runs from July 23 to August 8, while the 2020 Summer Paralympics will also be held in Tokyo from August 29 to September 4.
Published : July 23, 2021
