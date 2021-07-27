Tuesday, July 27, 2021

life

Panipak offers close-up view of her Olympic gold medal

Taekwondo champ Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit on Monday let fans have a close look at the gold medal she won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Panipak won Thailand’s first gold at the Tokyo Olympics, defeating Adriana Cerezo Iglesias of Spain 11-10 in the final of the taekwondo women's 49kg class.
 

The Thai taekwondo team will spend 14 days at Novotel Phuket City Phokeethra. After three days in quarantine, the team will help the Tourism and Sports Ministry in promoting tourism under the Phuket "sandbox" programme.

Published : July 27, 2021

By : The Nation

