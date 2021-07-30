Vaxzevria showed no increased incidence of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia after second dose

The data, published in The Lancet today, demonstrated the estimated rate of TTS following a second dose of Vaxzevria was 2.3 per million vaccinees, comparable to the background rate observed in an unvaccinated population. It was 8.1 per million vaccinees after the first dose. The rate after the second dose is comparable to background rates observed in unvaccinated populations.

Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “Vaxzevria is effective against all severities of COVID-19 and it plays a critical role in combatting the pandemic. Unless TTS was identified after the first dose, these results support the administration of the two-dose schedule of Vaxzevria, as indicated, to help provide protection against COVID-19 including against rising variants of concern.”