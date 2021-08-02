Belarusian Olympic sprinter says she is being pressured to leave Tokyo after criticizing her countrys Olympic officials

In a video posted on Instagram, she had criticized Belarusian Olympic officials for allegedly deciding once she was already in Tokyo that she must run the 4x400-meter relay - which she had not trained for - after other members of the team were found ineligible because they had not completed the proper doping testing.

"It turns out that our 'very cool' leadership has once again decided everything for us," she said in the Instagram story, adding, "Why do we have to pay for your mistakes?"

She did not criticize Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko or the government in the video. State media criticized her after she posted it.

On Sunday, Tsimanouskaya reposted a statement from the Belarus Olympic Committee saying she had been removed from competition due to her "emotional and psychological state."

"This is a lie," she wrote.

Tsimanouskaya told Belarusian sports news outlet Tribuna that a senior coach in Minsk and another official had called to tell her to delete her earlier video from Instagram if she wanted to continue her athletic career. And she said the head coach of the national team, Yuri Moisevich, had suggested she should claim an injury and bow out of her race and the Games, as she was interfering with the team's performance.

Tsimanouskaya told Tribuna she thought she and Moisevich had reached a deal that she could race as long as she refrained from making further public comments. But on Sunday, she said, Moisevich and a representative from the national team told her to pack her bags, and then a psychologist and another team representative took her to the airport.

Photos published by Reuters on Sunday showed the athlete at the airport, conferring with Japanese police.

She told reporters that she feared for her safety if she returned to Belarus and that she planned to seek asylum.

"As Moisevich told me, this issue is no longer at the level of the [sports] federation, not at the level of the Ministry of Sports, but at a higher level," she told Tribuna.

"I am afraid that in Belarus they might put me in jail. I am not afraid that I will be fired or kicked out of the national command," she added. "I am worried about my safety. And I think that at the moment it is not safe for me in Belarus."