Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Taekwondo queen 'Tennis' seeks boyfriend to protect. Your move, Charyl

Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit has been posting video clips from quarantine in Phuket after returning to Thailand with the country’s first Olympic taekwondo gold medal.

On Sunday, Tennis posted a clip of herself performing a high jump-kick. The clip came with a playful caption stating that whoever became her boyfriend would not need to be strong because she would be the one protecting him.


Three days ago, Tennis received an exclusive fan clip from Charyl Chappuis, a famous midfielder for Thailand national football team. Tennis earlier named Charyl as her favourite athlete, calling him an excellent footballer and a good-looking man.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

