Taekwondo queen ‘Tennis’ seeks boyfriend to protect. Your move, Charyl

On Sunday, Tennis posted a clip of herself performing a high jump-kick. The clip came with a playful caption stating that whoever became her boyfriend would not need to be strong because she would be the one protecting him.
Three days ago, Tennis received an exclusive fan clip from Charyl Chappuis, a famous midfielder for Thailand national football team. Tennis earlier named Charyl as her favourite athlete, calling him an excellent footballer and a good-looking man.
Published : August 02, 2021
By : The Nation
