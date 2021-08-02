Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Thai Equestrian Federation withdraw from Olympics

The Thailand Equestrian Federation decided to pull their team out of the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 after two of its riders suffered falls during the eventing cross country competition at the Sea Forest Cross Country Course on Sunday.

2 August 2021:  The unlucky day for the Thai team started when Arinadtha Chavatanont on Boleybawn Prince took a tumble while attempting to leap an obstacle. Then Korntawat Samran fell from his horse Bonero K, before Carnival March, ridden by Weerapat Pitakanonda, refused to leap over a jump.

As a result, team manager Nara Gatesingh decided to withdraw his team from the competition and the jumping event on Monday. However, Nara said both the athletes and horses have minor injuries but are otherwise safe and healthy.

"For the benefit of the horses and to maintain their bodies in good condition in the long term, we consulted with the veterinarian personnel and came to an agreement that we should withdraw from the jumping event," Nara said in a statement to the Olympic Committee of Thailand.

Meanwhile in shooting, 17-year-old Issaranuudom Phurihiranphat, the youngest Thai athlete in the Olympic Games TOKYO 2020 finished 20th in the 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualification at the Asaka Shooting Range on Monday. After firing 286 points in stage one on Sunday, the teenager shot 284 in the second stage for a combined score of 570, 12 points below the cut-off point for qualification.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

