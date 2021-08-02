Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Thailand slips to 47th on Olympics medals table

Thailand was placed at 47th on the medals table as of Sunday, down from 40th the previous day, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

A gold medal by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit in the women's taekwondo 49kg class is the only one medal the Kindom has won so far.


As of August 1, China was leading the table with 51 medals, including 24 gold, followed by the US 59 (20 gold), Japan, Australia and Russia.

Published : August 02, 2021

By : The Nation

