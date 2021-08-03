Belarusian Olympic sprinter who sought protection in Japan granted Polish visa

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter that Poland has given the athlete a humanitarian visa.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya "is already in direct contact with Polish diplomats in Tokyo," Przydacz said. "Poland will do whatever is necessary to help her to continue her sporting career."

Tsimanouskaya, 24, will fly directly to Warsaw on Wednesday, said Alexander Opeikin, executive director of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund, a group that opposes the Belarusian government.

Tsimanouskaya was seen entering Poland's embassy in Tokyo on Monday, according to multiple media reports. Late Sunday, Tsimanouskaya asked Japanese police for protection at Haneda Airport in Tokyo and issued a plea to the International Olympic Committee. She said she was forced to pack her things and was escorted to the airport against her wishes by Belarusian Olympic officials.

"I have been pressured and they are trying to take me out of the country without my consent, so I am asking the IOC to intervene," she said in a video that circulated on social media on Sunday.

The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that coaches decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors' advice about her "emotional and psychological state."

But in an Instagram story, Tsimanouskaya said that was a lie. The 24-year-old was scheduled to run the women's 200-meter race on Monday. But she said she was removed from the team because "I spoke on my Instagram about the negligence of our coaches," according to Reuters.

In a video posted on Instagram, she criticized Belarusian Olympic officials for allegedly deciding once she was already in Tokyo that she must run the 4x400-meter relay - for which she had not trained - after other members of the team were found ineligible because they had not completed the proper doping testing.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said IOC officials met with Tsimanouskaya on Sunday night to ensure her safety.

"She has assured us that she feels safe and secure," Adams said in a news briefing Monday. "The IOC and Tokyo 2020 will continue to have conversations with her and the Japanese authorities to determine the next steps in the upcoming days."

Tsimanouskaya stayed at an airport hotel on Sunday night, and officials spoke with her again Monday morning, Adams said. IOC officials have asked the Belarusian National Olympic Committee for a full written report and will discuss next steps.