Factors that contribute to false rapid test results

In a Facebook post on July 28, Thiravat Hemachudha, chief of Chulalongkorn University’s Centre for Emerging Disease Health Sciences, said a negative result from an antigen test for an asymptomatic person does not mean they are completely free of the virus. Similarly, a positive result for an asymptomatic person does not mean they have the virus, but it is necessary for them to undergo a proper RT-PCR test.



The Covid-19 Information Centre, meanwhile, has issued a list of factors that may result in false test results:



A false positive can be caused by four factors:

• Contamination of the equipment or testing area

• Presence of another virus or microorganism

• The test has been wrongly conducted

• Quality of specimen is bad



A false negative can be caused by three factors:

• The infection is just starting and there is a low amount of virus

• Specimen has been wrongly collected

• The test has been taken incorrectly like too much time spent on the reading or insufficient sample