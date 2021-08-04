Factors that contribute to false rapid test results

In a Facebook post on July 28, Thiravat Hemachudha, chief of Chulalongkorn University’s Centre for Emerging Disease Health Sciences, said a negative result from an antigen test for an asymptomatic person does not mean they are completely free of the virus. Similarly, a positive result for an asymptomatic person does not mean they have the virus, but it is necessary for them to undergo a proper RT-PCR test.
The Covid-19 Information Centre, meanwhile, has issued a list of factors that may result in false test results:
A false positive can be caused by four factors:
• Contamination of the equipment or testing area
• Presence of another virus or microorganism
• The test has been wrongly conducted
• Quality of specimen is bad
A false negative can be caused by three factors:
• The infection is just starting and there is a low amount of virus
• Specimen has been wrongly collected
• The test has been taken incorrectly like too much time spent on the reading or insufficient sample
Published : August 04, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : July 26, 2021
Published : July 22, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021
Published : August 04, 2021