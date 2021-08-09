A tearful Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona, calls Paris Saint-Germain move a possibility

"My family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home," the five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or said (via the BBC). "This is the end with this club and now a new story will begin. ...Yes, it's one of the most difficult moments for me. I don't want to leave this club - it's a club I love and this is a moment I didn't expect.

"Last year I wanted to leave, this year I wanted to stay. That's why I'm so sad. It was like my blood ran cold. I was really sad. It was really difficult right up to now. I'm still trying to process it all. When I get home I will still feel bad; it will be even worse. I'm not ready for this."

The moment had been looming since June 30, when Messi became a free agent, and fans lined the streets outside Camp Nou, with first-team members joining him for the news conference. ESPN reported Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that he has a two-year agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain. A recent photo of Messi with PSG's Neymar, a former teammate with Barcelona, and others in Ibiza fueled that speculation. On Sunday, he called a PSG move "a possibility, but added, "I have not agreed anything with anyone. I have got different clubs interested. Nothing is definitive but clearly we are talking to them."