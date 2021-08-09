Thai nasal-spray Covid vaccines set for tests on humans

Laboratory mice treated with the adenovirus spray vaccine showed a strong immune response against Covid-19, said Biotech.

Data obtained from the trial will now be used to develop a prototype Covid-19 vaccine to use in a trial on human volunteers.

Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana, director of the agency’s Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group Unit, said the NSTDA research team has made good progress in developing a vaccine prototype.

The team has produced two Covid-19 vaccine prototypes delivered by nasal spray – the adenovirus vaccine and a modified influenza vaccine.

Covid-infected mice given the adenovirus vaccine via nasal spray maintained their weight and did not get sick. A control group given the same vaccine via intramuscular injection also stayed healthy but lost weight.