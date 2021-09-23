UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, oxygen concentrators will help COVID-19 patients breathe when they cannot do so on their own. To increase patients’ access to the life-saving gas during this critical time and in the long term, oxygen concentrators worth 17 million baht (US$520,000) are being delivered to hospitals and field hospitals in severely affected areas.



“Responding to this COVID-19 surge requires providing life-saving supplies and equipment, including oxygen support. We all must continue ramping up our collective and immediate efforts to help treat patients and support the most vulnerable,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “Together with our donors and partners, UNICEF is doing everything we can to deliver support to frontline workers to help save lives and minimize the COVID-19 impact on children and families.”



UNICEF’s emergency support to the COVID-19 response in Thailand so far also includes:



Reaching more than 275,000 disadvantaged children and adults with 607,000 hygiene supplies, including soap, hand sanitizer, alcohol spray, disinfectant and child and adult-size face masks.



Reaching 8,360 vulnerable children including children without parental care, urban poor children and migrant children, with Magic Box and Bag sets of books, toys, learning materials and parental guides to help keep young children learning while at home.