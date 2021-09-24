Thailand Phil to be featured in international music festival

The Thailand Phil is honored to announce that it has been selected to have video performances screened at the 2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) in Busan, South Korea. Only three other international orchestras were chosen to participate in this festival: the Gustav Mahler Orchestra of Hong Kong, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, and the Mihail Jora Philharmonic Orchestra of Romania.



The Busan Maru International Music Festival normally features live performances of internationally-renowned musicians and ensembles. This year, due to the pandemic, it has invited select musicians and ensembles to submit pre-recorded video performances. The performances will be projected at the Busan Cinema Center’s state-of-the-art 4000-seat outdoor theater which boasts the largest outdoor screen in Korea and 7.1-channel surround sound. The videos will also be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube channel.



Notably, two works that will be performed by the Thailand Phil have Thai origins. Celebration was composed by Dr. Narong Prangcharoen, Thailand’s foremost composer of classical music as well as Thailand Phil’s Music Director and Dean of the College of Music at Mahidol University. Also, Col. Prateep Suphanrojn’s arrangement of the Thai traditional piece, Lao Duang Duean, will be performed.

Other works presented by the Thailand Phil include Brahms’ Clarinet Sonata No. 1, Tchaikovsky’s Overture to 1812, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. The Brahms features clarinet soloist Calogero Palermo, Principal Clarinetist of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. All performances are under the direction of Thailand Phil’s esteemed Chief Conductor, Alfonso Scarano.