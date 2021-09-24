Thailand Phil to be featured in international music festival

The Thailand Phil is honored to announce that it has been selected to have video performances screened at the 2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) in Busan, South Korea. Only three other international orchestras were chosen to participate in this festival: the Gustav Mahler Orchestra of Hong Kong, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, and the Mihail Jora Philharmonic Orchestra of Romania.
The Busan Maru International Music Festival normally features live performances of internationally-renowned musicians and ensembles. This year, due to the pandemic, it has invited select musicians and ensembles to submit pre-recorded video performances. The performances will be projected at the Busan Cinema Center’s state-of-the-art 4000-seat outdoor theater which boasts the largest outdoor screen in Korea and 7.1-channel surround sound. The videos will also be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube channel.
Notably, two works that will be performed by the Thailand Phil have Thai origins. Celebration was composed by Dr. Narong Prangcharoen, Thailand’s foremost composer of classical music as well as Thailand Phil’s Music Director and Dean of the College of Music at Mahidol University. Also, Col. Prateep Suphanrojn’s arrangement of the Thai traditional piece, Lao Duang Duean, will be performed.
Other works presented by the Thailand Phil include Brahms’ Clarinet Sonata No. 1, Tchaikovsky’s Overture to 1812, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. The Brahms features clarinet soloist Calogero Palermo, Principal Clarinetist of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. All performances are under the direction of Thailand Phil’s esteemed Chief Conductor, Alfonso Scarano.
These performances are just latest on Thailand Phil’s growing list of international achievements. Maestro Scarano comments, “In my tenure with the Thailand Phil I have seen, day by day, our level of performance elevate to the international standard we have achieved. Our video participation at BMIMF in South Korea is just the latest testament to this. I must genuinely thank all of my colleagues in the Thailand Phil including the musicians, management, staff, and all conductors, most especially our Founding Chief Conductor Gudni Emilsson, that have contributed to our sixteen years of growth.”
Thailand Phil’s Music Director, Dr. Narong Prangcharoen, echos these sentiments. “I am incredibly proud of what our orchestra has accomplished. We have become one of the leading orchestras in Southeast Asia and have brought positive recognition to Thailand from around the world. Our participation in the BMIMF is a great achievement. It is especially meaningful that, despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Thailand Phil still strong and finding new ways to reach our audience as well as expand to new audiences.”
“The Thailand Phil has become an indispensable part of the culture and life in Thailand,” says Maestro Scarano. “We are excited to soon announce our plans and projects for the 2021-2022 season. The future of the Thailand Phil is bright.”
Busan Maru International Music Festival website: www.bmimf.co.kr
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCDi1i5DYX5D21R3gYFu2nfg
