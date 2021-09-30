Thu, September 30, 2021

life

Beijing 2022 presents key COVID-19 countermeasures to IOC, IPC

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Beijing 2022 presents key COVID-19 ...

Beijing 2022 has presented to the IOC and IPC pandemic prevention and control policy principles regarding the Olympic and Pralympic Winter Games.

The Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee on Wednesday presented key COVID-19 countermeasures to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) meeting chaired by President Thomas Bach, in the presence of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons.

According to the organizers, all athletes and games participants who are fully vaccinated will enter a closed-loop management system upon arrival. Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing.

Related Stories

All vaccines recognized by World Health Organization or related international organizations, or approved officially by countries or regions concerned will be accepted. Athletes who can provide a justified medical exemption will have their cases considered.

The closed-loop management system, to be implemented from January 23, 2022 until the end of the Paralympics on March 13, will cover all games-related areas, including arrival and departure, transport, accommodation, catering, competitions, and the opening and closing ceremonies. Within the closed-loop, participants will be allowed to move only between games-related venues for training, competitions and work. A dedicated games transport system will be put in place.

All domestic and international Games participants and workforce in the closed-loop management system will be subject to daily testing.

As for the audience, Beijing 2022 organizers made it clear that tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China's mainland who meet the requirements of COVID-19 countermeasures.

Beijing 2022 will release the first version of the Playbooks in late October and the second version in December. The related policies will be detailed in the Playbooks. 

Published : September 30, 2021

Related News

Beijing Olympics will allow some in-person fans, but only from mainland China

Published : Sep 30, 2021

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to require covid-19 vaccinations for Beijing Olympics

Published : Sep 24, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics’ bronze medalist presented bunch of flowers and various gifts

Published : Sep 22, 2021

Latest News

Phuket bookings on rise as Thailand entry period cut to 7 days

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Bangkok, 7 provinces brace for floods as upstream dam exceeds capacity

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Nation CEO Shine leads mission to deliver survival bags to flood victims

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Bangkok will not be inundated like it was in 2011, promises Aswin

Published : Sep 30, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.