Wednesday, September 22, 2021

life

Tokyo Paralympics’ bronze medalist presented bunch of flowers and various gifts

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand presents gifts for encouraging to Paralympic medalist and coach In KCC’s ‘Online K-pop Academy’ opening event

On 21st September, H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-Heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, met Tokyo Paralympics’ bronze medalist Kwansuda Phuangkitcha and National Para-Taekwondo team Coach Shin Young-kyun, and presented bunch of flowers and various gifts, including Hanbok(Korean traditional clothes) and training shoes. On this ceremony, H.E. Mr. Lee congratulated Kwansuda's first medal in Thailand’s Para-Taekwondo history, followed by Panipak's first gold medal in Tokyo Olympic 2020. As the national Para-Taekwondo team Coach Shin is also from Korea like Coach Choi, both coaches made Thailand's sport history with Thai players, and contributed to the increasing popularity of Taekwondo in Thailand.

The ceremony held with the opening event of the 'Online K-Pop Academy' by the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand(KCC Thailand).

KCC’s ‘Online K-Pop Academy’ has been operated for the second time, the first one successfully completed its 4-weeks course on 7th September with 1,000 students per each class.

On this online class, Ms. Park, Jun-hee, who choreographed for popular K-pop idols such as GFRIEND, IZ*ONE, WekiMeki, and famous TV show ‘Produce101’ by Mnet Korea, teaches the real K-pop dance and Mr. Kevin Yoon , the vocal trainer in YG Entertainment, take the vocal class.

Since the pre-registration started in 6th Sep, over 2,000 students per class finished the enrollment after a few days.

H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-Heon, presented bunch of flowers and various gifts to Tokyo Paralympics’ bronze medalist Kwansuda Phuangkitcha and National Para-Taekwondo team Coach Shin Young-kyun

21st September is 'Chuseok', the traditional Thanksgiving Day for Koreans to celebrate the harvest with the family.

H.E. Mr. Lee presented the training shoes for the player Kwansuda, and helped to tie her shoes as she lost one hand by the fire when two years old. H.E. Mr. Lee hoped that the player Kwansuda keep training hard with the shoes. After then, Mr. Kevin Yoon, sung her favorite song 'Kwam-chua' by Bodyslam, and 1,000 students celebrated together.   

H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-Heon, helped to tie her training shoes that H.E. Mr. Lee presented with hoping for a good fight in the next game

H.E. Mr. Lee  said, “We believe that the friendship and cultural exchange between Korea and Thailand can get more synergy, such as the incredible popularity on the world about 'Thainess' in the music video of Blackpink's Lisa, the first gold medal in Thailand's Taekwondo and the first medal in Thailand's Para-taekwondo by cooperation between the Korean coach and Thai players”.

Training shoes H.E. Mr. Lee presents to Kwansuda with hoping for a good fight in the next game

Published : September 22, 2021

Nation Thailnad
