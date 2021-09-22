Tokyo Paralympics’ bronze medalist presented bunch of flowers and various gifts

The ceremony held with the opening event of the 'Online K-Pop Academy' by the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand(KCC Thailand).

KCC’s ‘Online K-Pop Academy’ has been operated for the second time, the first one successfully completed its 4-weeks course on 7th September with 1,000 students per each class.

On this online class, Ms. Park, Jun-hee, who choreographed for popular K-pop idols such as GFRIEND, IZ*ONE, WekiMeki, and famous TV show ‘Produce101’ by Mnet Korea, teaches the real K-pop dance and Mr. Kevin Yoon , the vocal trainer in YG Entertainment, take the vocal class.

Since the pre-registration started in 6th Sep, over 2,000 students per class finished the enrollment after a few days.

Related Stories