Paralympics makes 18 Thai athletes millionaires

Team Thailand grabbed five gold medals, five silvers and eight bronze medals during competition in Japan from August 24 and September 5. Thailand came 25th in the medal table of 162 countries and territories that was topped by China.

The National Sports Development Fund will now hand each gold medallist 7.2 million baht. Silver medallists will be paid 4.8 million, with 3 million baht for each bronze.

Related news

Tokyo Paralympic Games close in honor of a world where differences shine

The medal summary for Thai athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Thailand ends Paralympics with bronze to finish 25th on medals table