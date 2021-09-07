Paralympics makes 18 Thai athletes millionaires

View
Team Thailand grabbed five gold medals, five silvers and eight bronze medals during competition in Japan from August 24 and September 5. Thailand came 25th in the medal table of 162 countries and territories that was topped by China.
The National Sports Development Fund will now hand each gold medallist 7.2 million baht. Silver medallists will be paid 4.8 million, with 3 million baht for each bronze.
Athletes can choose between two payment methods: half of the reward as a lump sum and the rest in instalments over four years, or the whole reward at one time, but reduced to 6 million baht for a gold, 4 million baht for a silver and 2.5 million baht for a bronze medal.
