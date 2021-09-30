Decades-old fusion-food ‘kook’ shop overcomes series of crises to prove a scrumptious attraction

These traditional restaurants, run by Hainanese people, or Chinese from southern Hainan island, have been dishing out a tasty fusion of western and Chinese fare for the past 80 years and more. And as the decades have gone by, the attractive eateries, found particularly in old Bangkok areas such as Charoen Krung, Rajavithi and Sukhumvit, have proliferated despite changing times and trends.

Agave Foomuikee 2 (Delicious Agave) in Rama IX area is believed to be the oldest cook shop in existence, having opened its first branch in 1932 – 89 years ago.

A rich, long history

Chuleekorn Vorayingyong, the third-generation owner of Agave Foomuikee, told us this week that her family’s business has witnessed several changes and crises in Bangkok – from the Siamese Revolution in the year it had been founded to World War II, the big flood of 1945 and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said Agave Foomuikee was founded by her grandfather, who had emigrated from Hainan island along with his wife. Her grandfather started his new life in Thailand as a chef in a western embassy.

His experience inspired him to open the restaurant’s first branch in Charoen Krung, where several Chinese families had settled down, near the popular Oriental Hotel.

However it was not all smooth sailing for the fusion-food restaurant amid an unstable political situation. Chuleekorn said there were times when her grandmother was forced to sell her assets in order to have enough money to support the family and help her husband run his business.