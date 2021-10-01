The Finest Woman’s Perfumes To Delight Your Senses

GUCCI Bloom Gocce di Fiori Eau de Toilette

Ethereal and soft like raindrops that fall in Spring, GUCCI Bloom Gocce di Fiori brings a sense of rebirth to the world of Gucci Bloom, a light, fresh version of the original Bloom scent. Delicately perfumes the skin, the fragrance is reflected in its Italian name ‘Gocce di Fiori’, meaning flower drops.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Let the sunshine in with Daisy Marc Jacobs, a fragrance that transports you to a place where positive meets playful. Radiant and charming, Daisy is a sparkling floral bouquet capturing the vintage edge of violet. The bottle is a luxurious block of weighted, clear glass. Classic lines with soft, rounded edges – the embodiment of femininity. The smooth surfaces and curved edges fit into the shape of the hand in a way that is pure and sensuous.

VIKTOR&ROLF Flowerbomb Bloom EDT Perfume

As an explosion of floral sensations, Flowerbomb enchants the world. Transport yourself or a loved one to a world of floral fantasy. Be engulfed by the addictive floral notes and immerse your senses with the warm woody undertones as the diamond grenade bottle erupts into a whirlwind of sweet sensations, transporting you to a world of floral fantasy.

Giorgio Armani Si EDP

Sì is the tribute to modern femininity, an irresistible combination of grace, strength & independence of spirit. Giorgio Armani Si EDP, creates for the modern woman who’s strong yet feminine, sophisticated yet charismatic, intense and soft all at once. She embodies the very essence of chic Italian elegance and style.